AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,952 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AerCap by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 779,514 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AerCap by 9,338.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,272 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 290,424 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

AER stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

