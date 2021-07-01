AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,999 AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 830.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AMC Networks by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 90,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

AMCX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.