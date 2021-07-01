AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $87,548,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 493,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

