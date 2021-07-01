AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 1,361 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,968,000 after buying an additional 119,120 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.5% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

