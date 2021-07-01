AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 129.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bank OZK by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OZK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OZK opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

