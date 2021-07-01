AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,782 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSI opened at $216.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $217.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

