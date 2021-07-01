AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $740,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $183.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.18 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,517 shares of company stock worth $26,011,347. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

