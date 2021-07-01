AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC stock opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

