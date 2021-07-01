Altice USA’s (ATUS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Shares of ATUS opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.48.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,574,734 shares of company stock worth $95,634,920. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

