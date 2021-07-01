Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALT. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Get Altimmune alerts:

ALT opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.88. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Altimmune by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 153,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.