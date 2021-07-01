Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $41.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altimmune has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $378.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 56,117 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

