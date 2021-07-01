Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $41.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altimmune has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.
Shares of ALT stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $378.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 56,117 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.
