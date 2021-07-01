Altimmune Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,454 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,148% compared to the average daily volume of 357 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

