Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised Altura Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CVE ATU opened at C$0.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24. Altura Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$24.51 million and a P/E ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19.

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altura Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Altura Energy

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

