Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Up 137.2% in June

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 137.2% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ALVOF opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 million. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 38.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

