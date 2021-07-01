Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Stericycle by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,443,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -550.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

