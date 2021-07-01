Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth $85,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,716,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $24,509,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGE. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

