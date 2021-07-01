Amalgamated Bank Has $820,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Raymond James by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $64.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 over the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

