Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,524,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,965,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,481,000 after purchasing an additional 342,504 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

