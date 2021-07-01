Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,402 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,587.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $1,902,316. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

