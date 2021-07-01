Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,240 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 318.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 119,902 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.