Amalgamated Bank Sells 719 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO stock opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $102.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.86.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

