Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

AMAL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of AMAL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,437. Amalgamated Financial has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $490.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

