Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the May 31st total of 98,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambow Education in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambow Education during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ambow Education during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ambow Education by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ambow Education stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 92,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,483. The company has a market cap of $54.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 14.44%.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

