Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the May 31st total of 98,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambow Education in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambow Education during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ambow Education during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ambow Education by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Ambow Education stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 92,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,483. The company has a market cap of $54.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -18.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Ambow Education
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.
