Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,167 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ameren were worth $27,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ameren by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,467,000 after acquiring an additional 169,244 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $80.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.