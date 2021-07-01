American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce $3.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.69 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $17.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,893. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,283,000 after purchasing an additional 472,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after buying an additional 68,026 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.42. 122,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,856. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

