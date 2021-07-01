American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AHOTF opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHOTF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Alliance Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

