AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.900-$9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.74 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.50.

NYSE ABC traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,845. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

