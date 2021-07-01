Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

FOLD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. 78,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,683 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $76,906.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $105,245.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,333.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,711 shares of company stock worth $1,212,926 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

