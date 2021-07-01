AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. AMMO traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 15368333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMMO during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

AMMO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

