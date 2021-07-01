Analysts Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $137.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $93.55 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

