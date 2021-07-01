Analysts Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. BGSF reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BGSF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,366 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in BGSF by 18.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 233.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 59,567 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BGSF opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

