Analysts Anticipate CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). CTI BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTIC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

CTIC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 887,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.73. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

