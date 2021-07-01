Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report $116.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.30 million and the lowest is $114.70 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $465.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 239,899 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 536.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 160,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 549 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,564. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

