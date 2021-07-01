Analysts Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report $12.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.40 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $11.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $51.35 million, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMST. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter worth $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 63,260 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMST traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,071. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

