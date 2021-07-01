Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.71 Million

Brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce $55.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.89 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $227.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.65 million to $239.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $399.72 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,308. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,093,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

