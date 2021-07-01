Analysts Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.39). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $44.12 on Monday. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.17.

In related news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 749,188 shares of company stock valued at $32,621,791. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pulmonx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

