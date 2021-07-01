Analysts Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. Casa Systems also posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. 5,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,318. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $739.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,066,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,412.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,666 shares of company stock worth $1,491,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.