Analysts Expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 102.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55,204 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

