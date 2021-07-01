Analysts Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to Post $1.98 EPS

Brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.05. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 321.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $13.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $9.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,745,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $5,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

