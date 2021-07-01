Analysts Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.55). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($2.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of TSHA opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $803.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.24. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

