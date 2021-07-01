Analysts Expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

LSXMK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.47. 6,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,655. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,910 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

