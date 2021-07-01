Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target at $49.14

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.21. 19,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,423. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $278,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,997.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,912 shares of company stock worth $12,167,070. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

