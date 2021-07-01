Analysts Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Price Target at $47.00

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RDS-A shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475,871 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.75.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

