Analyzing Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) & PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Waitr has a beta of -3, indicating that its stock price is 400% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

45.9% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of PFSweb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waitr and PFSweb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $204.33 million 0.97 $15.84 million $0.15 11.87 PFSweb $342.51 million 0.45 -$5.50 million ($0.15) -49.20

Waitr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PFSweb. PFSweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waitr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Waitr and PFSweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 3 0 3.00 PFSweb 0 0 2 0 3.00

Waitr currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 194.94%. PFSweb has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than PFSweb.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr 6.74% 23.20% 8.43% PFSweb -2.23% -7.96% -2.05%

Summary

Waitr beats PFSweb on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information. The LiveArea Professional Services offers NXT Intelligence, a collection of purpose-built solutions, which allow clients to assess opportunities across technology, innovation, and brand experience areas; service design, a business transformation service; product innovation services; and connected commerce services. This segment also provides performance marketing services, including search engine optimization, data analytics, conversion rate optimization, digital marketing, paid media, and email marketing; and orchestrated services that evaluate the right digital transformation strategies, mitigate workloads, manage infrastructure and backup, and secure data and applications. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, jewelry, consumer electronics, quick-serve restaurants, telecommunications, computer and office products, technology manufacturing, and other industries. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

