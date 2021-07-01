Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, cardboard, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

