Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after purchasing an additional 349,591 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 257,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 195,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.98. 33,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,523. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

