Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

