Ansbert Gadicke Sells 16,500 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $563,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,567 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $756,220.17.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $46,501.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 37,588 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,296,786.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,099,108.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $755,463.56.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $711,688.32.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hershey Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% in the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

