ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ANSYS by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,335,000 after acquiring an additional 106,064 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 48,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $348.90. 4,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,386. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.33 and a 12 month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

