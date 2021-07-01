Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.52

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 20376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 391,786 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

